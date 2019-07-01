New Cumberland

Blood drive

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will hold a community blood drive for the Central PA Blood Bank, 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 6.

For more information, call Rose Bruce at 717-215-0328 or the church office at 717-774-2112.

Rescheduled

Flea Market for Freedom

York Home School Association students, with the direction of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, are raising awareness and support for Sparrow Place of York, an organization dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking in our own community.

The students have organized an indoor flea market for anyone wishing to buy and sell used items. Small businesses also welcome. This event is free and open to the public.

An 8-foot space is available for $20 to sell your own goods, and the $20 goes straight to Sparrow Place of York. Go to www.YHSA.org for more information or the “Flea Market for Freedom” Facebook page.

This event will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road.

Stewartstown

Anyone want to play checkers?

The Stewartstown Senior Center is gauging interest in a checkers tournament. Members and non-members are all invited to come and play checkers.

The center would like anyone who is interested to call 717-993-3488 by Sunday, July 9, for more information.

The center is located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church at 26 S. Main St.

York County churches

Vacation Bible school begins

Spry Church, 50 School St., is planning a trip “To Mars and Beyond” at vacation Bible school, held 6:15-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, through Thursday, July 11. All kids ages 2-12 are welcome to join. Each night “Voyagers” will experience activities including music, exciting science, creative crafts, games, snacks and memorable Bible stories. The event will end with Celebration Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Fellowship Hall, followed by lunch and a carnival for kids and their families. Register now at www.SpryChurch.com/vbs or at the Welcome Center at Spry Church. Child care will be available for children under 2 years. Call 717-741-1429 for questions.

New Hope (Fissel’s) UCC Church, 3426 Fissel’s Church Road, Glen Rock, will hold its vacation Bible school, “ROAR! Life is wild – God is Good,” 6:45-8:45 p.m. Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12th. The event will include Bible stories, music, games, crafts, and snacks. Children age 3 years old through Grade 6 are welcome to participate. Call Linda at the church office, 717-235-2033, to register.

Faith UCC, 509 Pacific Ave., York City, will hold vacation Bible school 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 7. The theme this year is “ROAR! When life is wild, God is good.” The event features music, crafts, treats, KidVid videos, science activities and games. Children age 3 through grade 6 are welcome. Call the church office at 717-843-8991 for more information. Registration is the first night of the event, Wednesday, July 10.

