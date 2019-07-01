Nixon Park

Wetland program

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a Wetland Drop-In program, 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Nixon County Park.

Drop-in programs let families and others join a program and stay as long as they want.

Wetland biologists will guide a hands-on, boots-wet exploration of the plants and animals in the wetland. Wear rain boots.

The program is suitable for ages 5 and up. There is no fee, and no registration is required.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Heritage Rail Trail

Family bike ride

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a family bike ride program on Thursday, June 27, at Heritage Rail Trail Park.

Bikers are invited to meet at the Hanover Junction Train Station for a leisurely bike ride from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Park naturalist Andrew Wolfgang will lead the ride to discover native flora and fauna along the rail trail.

Bring your bike and a helmet, and a drink is recommended. The ride is approximately 8 miles. Riders must be 10 or older and be able to control a bike in a group and follow directions.

There is no fee. Register in advance by calling 717-428-1961.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Rep. Hill-Evans

2020 Census Job Fair

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, will hold a 2020 Census Job Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Hannah Penn K-8 School, 415 E. Boundary Ave.

Census Bureau officials will be on hand to give presentations in the Large Group Instruction Room on the census and jobs available starting at noon and at 4 p.m. Staff will be on hand to assist in applications for census jobs throughout the day.

Residents who have questions about the job fair or a state-related matter can contact Hill-Evans’ district office at 717-848-9595.

