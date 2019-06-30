York County churches offer vacation Bible school
- Spry Church, 50 School St., is planning a trip "To Mars and Beyond" at vacation Bible school, held 6:15-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, through Thursday, July 11. All kids ages 2-12 are welcome to join. Each night "Voyagers" will experience activities including music, exciting science, creative crafts, games, snacks and memorable Bible stories. The event will end with Celebration Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Fellowship Hall, followed by lunch and a carnival for kids and their families. Register now at www.SpryChurch.com/vbs or at the Welcome Center at Spry Church. Child care will be available for children under 2 years. Call 717-741-1429 for questions.
- New Hope (Fissel’s) UCC Church, 3426 Fissel’s Church Road, Glen Rock, will hold its vacation Bible school, “ROAR! Life is wild – God is Good,” 6:45-8:45 p.m. Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12th. The event will include Bible stories, music, games, crafts, and snacks. Children age 3 years old through Grade 6 are welcome to participate. Call Linda at the church office, 717-235-2033, to register.
- Faith UCC, 509 Pacific Ave., York City, will hold vacation Bible school 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 7. The theme this year is “ROAR! When life is wild, God is good.” The event features music, crafts, treats, KidVid videos, science activities and games. Children age 3 through grade 6 are welcome. Call the church office at 717-843-8991 for more information. Registration is the first night of the event, Wednesday, July 10.
