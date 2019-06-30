York City

No trash collection July 4

There will be no collections in York City on Thursday, July 4, due to the holiday.

All regular curbside trash collections for Thursday and Friday of the holiday week will be delayed one day. Thursday customers will be collected on Friday and Friday customers will be collected on Saturday.

For specific questions, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245. Additionally, York City offices will be closed on Thursday in observance of the holiday.

Rabbit Transit

No buses on July 4

Rabbit Transit will not operate any paratransit/shared ride service, rabbitEXPRESS service or York fixed route service on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4.

Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Friday, July 5.

For more information, visit www.rabbittransit.org or call the Customer Care Center at 800-632-9063.

St. John Episcopal

Independence Day service and concert

At 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, St. John Episcopal Church will hold a community Independence Day service at the church, 140 N. Beaver St.

The liturgy will be read from the 1789 Book of Common Prayer, as heard by our founding fathers, and York’s own First Capital Brass will present patriotic music during and after the service.

Founded in 1755, St. John’s history predates that of the establishment of the United States. York’s Liberty Bell, which was donated to the parish by England’s Queen Caroline in 1773, was rung in Continental Square in 1776 to announce the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The bell, now on display in St. John’s Lovelace Commons, will be sounded during the service, and attendees will be invited to ring it afterward.

Light refreshments will be served following the service. Parking is available in the lot across Beaver Street from the church.

Jacobus

Pie contest on July 4

The Jacobus Lions Club will hold the first Blast Pie Baking Contest Thursday at the 4th of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park, behind the Jacobus Lions Club Ambulance building, located at 18 S. Main St. in Jacobus.

Fruit pies baked from scratch can be dropped off between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Jacobus Ambulance Building. An entry form must be filled out and entry fee paid for each pie.

The winners will be announced at 11:45 a.m. at the Smith Village Music Fest Stage in the park. Prizes and ribbons will be awarded along with photos taken.

The remainder of each pie will be available for purchase by the piece at the Jacobus Lions Club booth at the park as a fundraiser for the club.

Complete rules and the entry form are available at e-clubhouse.org/sites/jacobus or www.facebook.com/Jacobus Lions. For more information, contact Patti Hullmann at hullmannt@aol.com.

