Jacobus

Marriage Bible study

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, will offer a marriage Bible study presented by the Rev. Kevin Becker beginning Sept. 12.

The title of the Bible study is “Five Love Languages.”

Books for the Bible study must be ordered by Sunday, June 30. To order the book and make reservations for the study, call the church at 717-428-2443.

Glenville

Outdoor service at St. Jacob’s (Stone) UCC

St. Jacob’s (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, offers several events over the next month,

On Sunday, the 9 a.m. worship service will be held outside in the picnic grove. All are invited to attend.

On Saturday, July 13, the church’s youth will leave for a mission trip after a REACH Mission Group Send Off from Trinity UCC, 116 York St., Hanover. On Sunday, July 21, the group will return to the same location for a welcome home event.

Early-bird tickets

Unity Fest 2019

Tickets are on sale now for Unity Fest 2019, a multicultural music festival featuring internationally acclaimed artists and the finest regional entertainers of alternative rock, hip-hop, punk rap, Latin trap, reggaeton and bachata.

This first-ever cultural musical celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York City.

Unity Fest 2019 will feature Grammy-nominated international reggaeton singer and trap artist Noriel and Latin trap and reggaeton singer and songwriter Juhn El All Star along with a lineup of 18 regional and local acts.

Early-bird tickets are available through Monday, July 1. They start at $30 per person and can be purchased at checkmatepa.com. The first 1,000 individuals who purchase tickets will receive a commemorative Unity Fest 2019 T-shirt.

