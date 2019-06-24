Nixon Park

Reptile Week begins Saturday

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will once again host Reptile Week from Saturday, June 29, to Sunday, July 7, at Nixon County Park. The event is open all week, including Thursday, July 4.

This annual week of herpetology features live animals, interactive education stations, kids crafts and special weekend programs. Those attending can explore the Nature Center with the herpetology passport to collect stamps from each region. Visitors are not permitted to bring pets to the park.

The charge is $5 per person, free for children 4 and under and park members. Groups of 10 or more must call 717-428-1961 to register in advance. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Some special events include:

Live reptile shows at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. both Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, register at https://parkevents.yorkcountypa.gov/ and be prepared to show your confirmation print out or on your mobile device.

Before You Get a Pet, 10 a.m. Sundays, learn about the special heating, lighting and live prey reptiles require; register by calling 717-428-1961.

Aquatic Amphibian Searches, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; small pre-registered groups will venture into the stream and scoop from the pond in search of tadpoles, salamander larva, and adult frogs and salamanders; for ages 7 and up with an adult helper, call 717-428-1961 to register.

Snake dissection, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, a veterinarian will dissect a reticulated python that died of natural causes; call 717-428-1961 to register.

After hours sea turtle watercolor classes, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; for beginners ages 10 and up, $20 per person; call 717-428-1961 to register.

Turtles of Pennsylvania and Maryland, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, learn how to identify our local turtle species and what habitats to find them in with the Mid-Atlantic Turtle and Tortoise Society turtle rescue, register at 717-428-1961.

Martin Library

‘Nutrition and the Brain’

Martin Library presents “Nutrition and the Brain” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

The program is sponsored by Homeland at Home and presented by Barbara Goll, will explain how a healthy diet can affect the health of your brain and reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The program will be held at the library, 159 E. Market St. Interested individuals can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org or by calling 717-849-6926.

