Free HIV testing

The City of York-Bureau of Health, in partnership with Family First Health, is offering free HIV testing and counseling in honor of National HIV Testing Day on Thursday, June 27.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV, including about 162,500 people who are unaware of their status. Nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who do not know they have the virus.

The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

Testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the City of York Bureau of Health, 435 W. Philadelphia St., and at Family First Health, 116 S. George St.

Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. WellSpan Community Health Center, 605 S. George St.

There will be free refreshments and giveaways while supplies last. All testing is confidential and free. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call 717-849-2299 or 717-846-6776.

Stewartstown

Mahjong demonstration

The Stewartstown Senior Center will host a mahjong demonstration by Belinda Crough at noon Thursday, June 27.

Mahjong is a fast-moving game using tiles to make runs or sets of three, much like in rummy. Come out and see how this game is played.

The senior center is located at 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church. Call 717-993-3488 for more information.

Brown’s Orchard

Check your pressure canner dial gauge

A Penn State Extension educator will be available to test pressure canner dial gauges from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Brown’s Orchard and Farm Market, 8892 Susquehanna Trail South, Loganville.

Dial gauge pressure canners need to be checked for accuracy each year. The test is free and only takes a few minutes. Only the lid is needed for testing. New canners and new gauges should also be tested. Pressure canners with a weighted gauge do not have to be tested for accuracy because they cannot go out of calibration.

Dial gauges may also be tested between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Penn State Extension office at 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 140, Lancaster. Call 717-394-6851 to schedule a Wednesday appointment.

New Cumberland

Dinner and a movie

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will hold a dinner and movie night on Friday, June 28.

Everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

A free community meal to be served from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lower level fellowship hall. The free family-friendly movie will begin at 7 p.m. on the large screen in the upper level sanctuary. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available during the movie.

For more information, go to www.ncfirstchurchofgod.org or the church’s Facebook page, or call 717-774-2112.

