Open houses

Regional mills celebrate their heritage

The mills of southern York County and northern Harford County, Maryland, will celebrate the heritage of milling the weekend of June 22 and 23 by hosting their eighth free open house.

The event is part of a broader celebration sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills.

Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills, New Park Wind Engine and Eden Mill will participate. Each mill has something unique and different to offer regarding the contributions made by mills to our country and region.

Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills, in the Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society village of Muddy Creek Forks, will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Guided tours of the upper floors of the mill will be available for adults who can climb the steep stairs. For more information, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

New Park Wind Engine, 290 Woolen Mill Road near New Park, features two very rare open-geared Aermotor power mill wind engines. Tours will be available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. More information about the mills can be found at www.newparkwindengine.com/

Eden Mill, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville, Maryland, has an intact dam and three generations of milling equipment still in place. The nature center and park will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Additional information can be found at edenmill.org.

Stewartstown

Harp performance

The Mason-Dixon Public Library will host a harp performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the library, 250 Baliey Drive, Stewartstown.

Harpist Kris Snyder from Hands to Harps will be performing favorites from the musical duo of Rogers and Hammerstein.

Snyder is a fourth-generation harpist, arranger, composer and teacher. After being given her great-grandmother’s Clark harp, she embraced the family tradition as a profession and now has more than 27 years of musical experience.

Admission is free, and all age groups from preschool to senior citizens are welcome. For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/mason-dixon or call the library at 717-993-2404.

