Stewartstown

Milestone for summer theater

The Stewartstown Summer Theatre will be honoring its 40th year with a Night of Music Anniversary Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

The concert will feature 40 singers who represent the 40 shows in the history of the summer theater. Each performer will sing a song from a show in which they participated while in Stewartstown. The singers will be accompanied by a 40-piece alumni orchestra.

Cost for the concert is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12. Proceeds from the concert will support Stewartstown Summer Theatre’s first alumni presentation when the theater stages “Jesus Christ Superstar” in April 2021.

Tickets for the concert can be ordered online at www.sumctheatre.com. Any remaining tickets if available can be purchased at the door. A reception to meet the performers will follow the concert.

For questions regarding the Night of Music, call 717-993-2507, ext. 11.

York USA Dance

Picnic Time dance on Sunday

“Picnic Time” is the theme for June’s monthly ballroom dance social sponsored by York USA Dance Chapter 3008. The dance will be held Sunday, June 23, at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville.

USA dances are open to dancers of all ages and experience levels.

Bill and Lynette Baker will be teaching a bachata lesson suitable for beginning and intermediate dancers at 3 p.m. Open dancing will follow from 4 to 7 p.m., with DJ Mike Kelley providing a mix of swing, Latin and ballroom music for listening and dancing enjoyment.

The refreshment table opens at 4 p.m. During intermission, upcoming dance events will be announced and door prizes will be awarded.

Admission, which includes the lesson, the dance and refreshments, is $10 for members, $14 for guests, and $5 for students with IDs. Food donations are always appreciated.

Information about dance instruction and dances in the area is available on the chapter Facebook page and at www.danceinyork.ne or at 717-225-6433.

