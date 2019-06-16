History Center

‘Stealing the Body of Abraham Lincoln’

Michael Jesberger will present “Stealing the Body of Abraham Lincoln: Strange But true tale of Our 16th President” during the next York Civil War Round Table meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the York County History Center, 250 E. Market St.

Jesberger’s talk will cover an 1870s attempt by a band of criminals to steal Lincoln’s body from his tomb in Springfield, Illinois, and hold it for ransom. He will also discuss the debate and decision on where Lincoln would be buried.

The York Civil War Round Table is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote, interpret, preserve and protect the Civil War heritage of York County.

Membership is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about the American Civil War. The group meets the third Wednesday of each month except December. For details, email yorkcwrt@yahoo.com.

Cross Keys

A Day of Light and Love

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community offers a celebration for those living with Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia.

A Day of Light and Love event will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, by the pond in front of Mission Point. All are welcome to join at any point of the day.

The day includes a drum circle at 10:15 a.m., food trucks from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., mindful movement at 11:30 a.m., a concert at 2 p.m. at Nicarry Meetinghouse, fellowship and hors d’oeurves at 5 p.m. and closing remarks at 8 p.m. by the pond.

The Longest Day allows thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. The pond is best accessed by the Adams Avenue entrances from Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance.

Stewartstown

Breakfast at the senior center

The Stewartstown Senior Center will hold a public breakfast, 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the center, 26. S. Main St., Stewartstown, in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

The breakfast includes pancakes, chipped beef, home fries, scrambled eggs, breakfast casserole, toast, juice and coffee or tea. The cost is $7.

Call 717-993-3488 for more information. All proceeds benefit the senior center.

Astronomical Society

Learn about radio astronomy

The York County Astronomical Society will offer a public event Saturday, June 22, at the Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

A presentation on solar and radio astronomy will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and there will be a telescope clinic from 1 to 2 p.m.

Society member Kerry Smith will give attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors. Radio astronomy is the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light. By using radio astronomy, we are able to study astronomical phenomena that are otherwise invisible.

Attendees will also be able to view the sun through the society’s solar telescope as well as view it remotely on a TV screen that will be hooked up to a telescope. Society member Bill Price will present this portion of the day’s events.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screen astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation or visit www.facebook.com/AstroYork.

