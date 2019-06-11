Felton

Prayerful tea

A prayerful tea will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2666 Furnace Road, Felton.

Sister Davia Evans will be the guest speaker. There is no charge for the event, but a free will offering will be accepted. Participants are invited to bring along a special cup and saucer to use at the tea, but that is not required.

Evans, a Deacon of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and a sister of the deaconess community serving the ELCA, is aa registered nurse with degrees ain counseling and theology who is currently a spiritual director.

This event is open to the public, and family and friends are welcome to attend. Make a reservation by calling 717-927-9517 by Saturday, June 15.

Jacobus

Father’s Day service

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.

All are invited to join in the worship service at 10 a.m., when the Rev. Kevin Becker will deliver a morning message about Father’s Day.

After the service, all are invited to attend a Father’s Day Picnic. If planning on attending the picnic, bring a covered dish to share and call the church for reservations at 717-428-2443.

