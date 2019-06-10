Penn-Mar Irish Festival

The Penn-Mar Irish Festival returns to The Markets at Shrewsbury, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, for a full day of Irish entertainment, shopping, food and fun.

The annual festival in southern York County features traditional and contemporary live Irish music and dancers from Pennsylvania and Maryland, along with special guests, plus Irish food, children’s activities, workshops, and a wide variety of vendors offering Irish goods including gifts, clothing, jewelry, music, books, pottery, photography and stained glass. There will also be a children’s tent and presentations on Celtic culture.

Performers include Across the Pond, Armagh Rhymers, Dave Curley, House of Hamill, Irish Blessing, Screaming Orphans, Mickey Spain, Steel City Rovers, Susquehanna Pipes & Drums, and Irish dance groups.

Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, free for children 15 and younger. Tickets are available at pennmaririshfestival.com and at The Markets at Shrewsbury, 12025 Susquehanna Trail.

Antique Market & Craft Show

The 63rd Annual Antique Market & Craft Show will be held Saturday, June 15, on the center square and surrounding streets in New Oxford.

The public event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with ample parking available nearby.

More than 100 quality antique, vintage, repurposed, shabby chic, handmade crafts and direct sales vendors will be offering a wide variety of goods. Food vendors will also be available.

For more information, call the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce office at 717-624-2800 or e-mail info@newoxford.org.

Hepler family reunion

The Hepler family will hold a reunion at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Zion’s Cemetery in Pitman, Schuylkill County. The family will reconvene at Mahantongo Fore Co. For dinner.

The family has held an annual memorial service at the grave of Revolutionary War soldier Caspar Hepler since 1931.

Dinner is $16 adults, $7 ages 7-12, free for children under 7. For reservations, contact Mae Ann Rehrer, 171 Amity Park Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, phone 610-582-6914 or marehrer@dejazzd.com by Saturday, June 15.

“Brown Baggers” are welcome. Activities include genealogy, socializing, entertainment, call of states and awards. This year’s theme will be Our Kehler Kin. For additional information, contact Tom Hepler at 856-866-1348 or teh.himself@comcast.net.

