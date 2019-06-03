St. John Episcopal

Spring Rummage Sale

St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., York, will be holding its annual Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 24.

The community is invited to attend. All monies raised will go to outreach ministries.

Donations of gently used clothing, attic treasures, toys, books, jewelry, etc. will be accepted in the Parish Hall on Thursday, May 23. Drop-off hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 6to 8 p.m.

