Appell center

Community Kindness Concert

Celebrating York’s Unity Through 10,000 Acts of Kindness, in partnership with various artists within the York and Central Pennsylvania community, presents a free kindness concert, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by The Rotary Club of York and will highlight inclusion and kindness in York and will showcase some great local music acts and performances. This is a free, family friendly community event open to anyone who wants to help promote kindness and be uplifted through the arts.

For more information or to learn how you can help, call 717-559-2988 or email jmmaruskin@gmail.com.

