ALLVETS is a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by the late Jim Bean, a Vietnam veteran, to collect the stories of local veterans. Each month a different veteran from any branch of the military who served in any capacity shares his or her story about their service to our country.

George Knoll is the featured speaker this month. Knoll served in the Army in 1965 and was stationed in An Khe and Bong Son, Vietnam.

He will speak during the monthly ALLVETS meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Historical Society Museum, 250 E. Market St. Meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ALLVETS.US or e-mail ALLVETS1York@gmail.com.

