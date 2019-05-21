The 13th annual plant sale of the Friends of the Dover Area Community Library will be held 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 25, rain or shine, at the pavilion at Lehr Park, adjacent to the library at 3700 Davidsburg Road in Dover.

The sale will feature a large number of perennial and annual flowers, most donated from local gardens and businesses. Any residents who have plants available from their gardens to contribute to the sale may deliver them to the pavilion between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, May 24. Donors are asked to include the name of the plant and if it needs sun or shade.

The Friends of the Dover Library are a group of community volunteers who have banded together to raise money to support the library and its programs. This year, the group is endeavoring to raise $43,000. Anyone who wishes to join the group or donate time to the fundraising projects is welcome to join the Friends’ meetings at the library. Call the Dover Library at 717-292-6814 for information.

