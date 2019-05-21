Buy Photo logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Crispus Attucks Association will hold its 5th Annual Motown Revue Dance Party, 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the Crispus Attucks gymnasium, 605 S. Duke St.

The theme is “Soul Train.” Adults and seniors can enjoy entertainment by York’s Carman Bryant along with refreshments, raffles and a photo booth. Those who attend wearing ‘60s and ‘70s attire will be eligible for a chance to win a cash prize.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available for pre-purchase for $10 each or $15 at the door. A portion of proceeds will benefit Crispus Attucks Active Living Center. For additional information and to reserve tickets, call Robin Beatty-Smith at 717-848-3610, ext. 267, or email rbeattysmith@crispusattucks.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2019/05/21/crispus-attucks-host-th-annual-motown-revue/39502849/