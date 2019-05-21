Theater logo (Photo: Submitted)

Auditions for the TUTT (The Upstart Twilight Theatre) summer tour of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, and Thursday, May 23, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.

The group is looking for actors, singers, dancers and crew members to form a diverse, cohesive team serious about comedy and Shakespeare.

No preparation is required for auditions, and there will be a few roles for younger children (age 8+), but most are for teen and adult actors.

Performances will be held throughout July 19-28 at parks around York County.

TUTT is the touring branch of Upstart Arts, an all volunteer nonprofit theatrical collective. The mission is to bring performing arts to public spaces, and this will be the second year touring under the Upstart banner.

For more information, check out www.facebook.com/upstartarts/ or call 717-542-4902.

