Churches around York County will be celebrating Palm Sunday on Sunday, April 14. Here are some of the services that are planned:
- St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with communion at both services. Information: 717-840-0382 or www.stjohnyorkpa.com.
- Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, 9 a.m. traditional service, 11:15 a.m. contemporary service, palms will be distributed. Spiritual growths groups at 10:15 a.m. for children and adults. Potluck supper at 5:30 p.m., drinks, rolls and meatloaf provided, RSVP to the church office at 717-244-2585 or email churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org. Evening service at 6:30 p.m. Information: www.redlionzion.com.
- Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York, 9:15 a.m. worship service.
- St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., York, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Liturgy of the Palms, Passion Gospel and Holy Eucharist. Information: www.stjohnyork.org or 717-848-1862.
- Spry Church, 50 School St., a United Methodist congregation, worship services at 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Jack the Friendly Donkey will be outside available for photo taking with attendees after each service. Child care available. Information: 717-741-1429 or www.sprychurch.com.
- Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with special music, communion and distribution of palms. Information: 717-757-7626.
