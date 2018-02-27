City of York (Photo: Submitted)

Curbside yard waste collection will resume for customers in York City on Monday, March 5.

Customers are asked to keep yard waste separate from normal trash and to place it at the curb on their regular recycling day.

Branches must be less than 4 inches in diameter and in bundles no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet. If brush is not bundled, it must be in a yellow yard waste can with nothing extending above the rim. Weight for brush is limited to 40 pounds.

Leaves, pruned debris and garden residue may be placed in biodegradable kraft paper bags no larger than 32 gallons or in yellow yard waste cans. Nothing may extend above the rim of the can or edge of the bag. The weight is limited to 40 pounds.

Do not use plastic bags; yard waste will not be collected in plastic bags. Grass clippings are not considered yard waste and may be placed with regular trash instead.

Yard waste collection will run through Dec. 11.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2018/02/27/yard-waste-collection-york-city/110919062/