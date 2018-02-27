Streets to close for First Friday
First Friday events will take over North Beaver Street between Market and Philadelphia streets Friday, March 2.
The block will be closed to parking and vehicle traffic from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Motorists are asked to be patient and cautious in the area, as large crowds are expected.
