The Community Clothes Closet is open 8:30-10 a.m. the first Saturday of every month at St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue.

The Clothes Closet offers free clothing, shoes and coats in sizes from infant to XX large. Guests are encouraged to enjoy a free breakfast in the social hall as well. Everyone is welcome.

Donations of men’s, boys’ and children’s clothing of all sizes are particularly sought.

For more information, call 717-927-9497 or visit www.stjamesbrogue.org.

