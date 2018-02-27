dinner logo (Photo: submitted)

Lewisberry United Methodist Church will host a buffet-style turkey supper for eat-in or takeout, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at 309 Market St., Lewisberry.

The meal includes turkey with mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, gravy, applesauce, bread filling, cranberry sauce, fresh rolls and a variety of drinks and desserts.

The cost is $12 for adults and teens and $6 for children ages 4-12.

For more information, call 717-503-1571.

