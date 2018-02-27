File (Photo: File)

Geologist Jeri Jones will school local authors and historians in York County’s geology, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at the Historical Society Museum Library and Archives, 250 E. Market St., York.

The program is part of the York County Writers Roundtable’s quarterly meeting. Writers and researchers interested in local history are welcome.

For more information, contact Lila Fourhman-Shaull at 717-848-1587, ext. 223, or lfourhman-shaull@yorkhistorycenter.org.

