The York County History Center’s Lila Fourhman-Shaull will present “Introduction to Genealogy” at the York Women’s Association meeting on Monday, March 5, at the Codorus Valley Corporate Center, 105 Leader Heights Road, York Township.

The meeting, which is free and open to guests, will offer light refreshments at 6:15 p.m. and begin the program at 6:30 p.m. Fourhman-Shaull will discuss researching a family tree using the resources at the history center’s library and archives.

Attendees are asked to enter at the rear of the building. The women’s association is a nonprofit organization open to women 21 and older who live in the area.

For more information, call Rosemary Sieffert at 717-764-0157 or Marie Bini at 717-428-1764 or visit www.yorkwomensassociation.com.

