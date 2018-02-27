music (Photo: Submitted)

The next performance in the Professional Artists Series at Cross Keys Village will feature the York County Gospel Choir in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 3, in Nicarry Meetinghouse.

The program is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, so attendees are advised to arrive early. The series benefits the Friends of Cross Keys Village, which supports residents who need financial assistance.

Nicarry Meetinghouse is accessible from the Route 30 entrance to Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community near state Route 94, east of New Oxford.

For more information, call Niles Ellingson at 717-624-4840.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2018/02/27/gospel-concert-cross-keys-village/110919000/