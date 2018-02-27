File (Photo: File)

“Animalia: An Exploration of Animals in Art” will be displayed Thursday, March 1, through Saturday, March 10, at Creative York West, 118 W. Philadelphia St., York.

An opening night reception will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 1, and special First Friday hours will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 2. The exhibit also will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 10.

Work from several artists will be featured in the nonprofit Animal Advocates of South Central PA exhibit, and pieces will be available for purchase. The opening reception will include a silent auction for the artwork on display as well as vegan-friendly hors d’oeuvres. The First Friday event will include live music in addition to the silent auction and catered food from Z Wild Vegans.

Proceeds from the sale of the art will benefit Harvest VegFest, the first vegan food festival in York. For more information about the festival, visit www.harvestvegfest.com.

For more information about the exhibit, search for Creative York West on Facebook or visit creativeyork.org/gallery.

