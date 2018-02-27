File (Photo: File)

“Almost Home,” a film about struggling with Alzheimer’s disease, will be shown during a free Family Movie Night at Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 3, with refreshments available in the Fellowship Room. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 717-428-2443.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2018/02/27/almost-home-shown/110918888/