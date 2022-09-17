York County happenings: York College events

Staff Report

“If I Am Not for Myself Who Will Be for Me”

York College of Pennsylvania will be holding an upcoming performance of “If I Am Not for Myself Who Will Be for Me” on Thursday at the DeMeester Recital Hall beginning at 7 p.m.

Living history artist Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presutti will perform the show.

The event is open and free for the public.

Environmental cultural Series

York College of Pennsylvania will be holding an environmental cultural series this upcoming fall, that will include: a screening of WALL-E, a discussion on clean water and global warming.

The screening of WALL-E will take place on Wednesday at the Humanities Center in room 218 beginning at 7 p.m.

The clean water act funding for sustainability discussion will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Willman Business Center Weinstock Lecture Hall beginning at 7 p.m.

The global warming discussion will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Willman Business Center Weinstock Lecture Hall beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information on any of these events visit ycp.edu.