York County happenings: Planetarium shows, concert fundraiser, fall fest and open house

Staff Report

York County Astronomical Society planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding planetarium shows on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the York Learning Center located at 300 E. 7th Ave. in York.

Two of the programs will be for children entitled: One World, One Sky: Big Bird Adventure and Rusty Rocket's Last Blast. The other programs will be for older family members.

Show times are as follow:

2 p.m.: One World, One Sky: Big Bird Adventure

One World, One Sky: Big Bird Adventure 2:40 p.m.: Starwatch

Starwatch 3:20 p.m.: Rusty Rocket's Last Blast

Rusty Rocket's Last Blast 7 p.m.: Forward: To the Moon

Forward: To the Moon 7:40 p.m.: Starwatch

Starwatch 8:20 p.m.: From the Earth to the Universe

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors

For more information visit AstroYork.com.

Kat Wright Band concert fundraiser

The York Jewish Community will be holding a fundraising concert featuring The Kat Wright Band on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Valencia Ballroom located at 142 N. George St. in York at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets call (717) 843-0918 or visit https://yorkjcc.org/concert4acause/.

JCC fall fest and open house

The York Jewish Community Center, located at 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding a free fall fest and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Events at the festival include: fitness activities, games, petting zoo, artists and food trucks.

Tours of center will also be available throughout the day.

For more information visit https://yorkjcc.org/fallfest/.