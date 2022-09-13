York County happenings: Planetarium shows, concert fundraiser, fall fest and open house
York County Astronomical Society planetarium shows
The York County Astronomical Society will be holding planetarium shows on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the York Learning Center located at 300 E. 7th Ave. in York.
Two of the programs will be for children entitled: One World, One Sky: Big Bird Adventure and Rusty Rocket's Last Blast. The other programs will be for older family members.
Show times are as follow:
- 2 p.m.: One World, One Sky: Big Bird Adventure
- 2:40 p.m.: Starwatch
- 3:20 p.m.: Rusty Rocket's Last Blast
- 7 p.m.: Forward: To the Moon
- 7:40 p.m.: Starwatch
- 8:20 p.m.: From the Earth to the Universe
Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors
For more information visit AstroYork.com.
Kat Wright Band concert fundraiser
The York Jewish Community will be holding a fundraising concert featuring The Kat Wright Band on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Valencia Ballroom located at 142 N. George St. in York at 7:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets call (717) 843-0918 or visit https://yorkjcc.org/concert4acause/.
JCC fall fest and open house
The York Jewish Community Center, located at 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding a free fall fest and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Events at the festival include: fitness activities, games, petting zoo, artists and food trucks.
Tours of center will also be available throughout the day.
For more information visit https://yorkjcc.org/fallfest/.