Staff Report

Veterans Ice Cream Social

State Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, will be hosting an ice cream social for veterans from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the James Danner VFW Post located at 1095 Pine Rd. in Etters.

The deadline to RSVP is Sunday, Sept. 11.

To register for the event call 717-432-0792 or visit https://repkeefer.com/.