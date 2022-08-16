York County happenings: Document shredding and license plate event; memorial scholarship

Staff Report

Document shredding and license plate event

State Rep. Kate A. Klunk, R-Hanover, will be holding a document-shredding event and hard-to-read license plate event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 118 Carlisle St. in Hanover.

Registration is not required for the document shredding event, but registration is needed for the license plate portion.

For more information or to register visit www.RepKlunk.com/Events or call 717-630-8942.

Mid-Atlantic Air Museum's new memorial scholarship

The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum has announced a new memorial scholarship at Penn College of Technology for the late Brenda Saylor of New Park in York County.

The Brenda E. Saylor AMT Memorial Scholarship will provide educational materials to students in central Pennsylvania.

Saylor was a 1997 graduate at Penn College and became the primary mechanic and restoration specialist at the museum in 1998.