York County happenings: Juneteenth talk event; Pride and Juneteenth event

Staff Report

Juneteenth event at York College of Pennsylvania

York College of Pennsylvania will be hosting a Juneteenth talk by Todd Allen entitled "Freedom is a Constant Struggle" on Tuesday, June 21, at the Waldner Performing Arts Center beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The program is open to the public and free of charge.

Pride and Juneteenth event at Valley Youth House

The Valley Youth House located at 337 W. Market St. in York will be hosting a Pride and Juneteeth event on Wednesday, June 22, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This event is open to any youth in York County who is experiencing homelessness or housing instability, as well as anyone in need of being connected to homeless resources in the area.

For more information contact 717-690-0930.