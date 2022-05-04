York County happenings: Volunteer training day, healing symposium and astronomy events

Staff Report

Volunteer training day scheduled at Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville will be holding a volunteer training day for the upcoming season on Saturday, May 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum is looking for individuals interested in being: store clerks, historical interpreters, mill interpreters, tour guides and motorcar train operators.

Reservations are required to attend and can be made by emailing: volunteer@MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Union Fire & Hose Co. hosts events

The Union Fire & Hose Co. #1 of Dover located at 30 E. Canal Road in Dover will be holding a meat drawing/dinner, tool bingo and a Cash and Gun bash.

The meat drawing and dinner will be held on Friday, May 13 with dinner being served at 6 and the meat drawing to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for the drawing and items will also be collected for the SPCA.

For more information contact Elaine Kroft at (717) 292-1392 for more information.

A tool bingo will be held on Sunday, June 12 with doors opening at noon and bingo beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

A Cash and Gun Bash will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

For tickets or more information on either of these events contact Louise at 717-586-9394.

Social Healing Symposium at York College

York College in partnership with Millersville University, Lincoln University and Mid-Atlantic Family Council will be holding a free via Zoom social healing Symposium on Friday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This annual symposium brings together researchers, educators, policy makers and community leaders.

Click here for more information.

Solar and radio astronomy clinic and public star watch

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a solar and radio astronomy clinic and public star watch at the observation area located in John Rudy Park , 400 Mundis Race Road.

The solar and radio astronomy clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Attendees will also be able to view the sun through the society's solar telescope.

A public starwatch will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Attendees will be shown a host of astronomical events.

Both events are free and open to public with donations being accepted.

The society also will be holding the following shows at the York Learning Center, 301 E. 6th Ave.:

On Friday, May 13:

7 p.m.: Quest for extrasolar Worlds

7:40 p.m.: Starwatch

8:20 p.m.: The Sun our living star

On Saturday, May 14

2 p.m.: One world, one sky

2:40 p.m.: Starwatch

3:20 p.m.: Flight Adventures

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children. Admission to any second or third show is $1.

For more information visit AstroYork.com.