Suspending Pa.'s gas tax isn't the solution to our money woes

York County happenings: Sustainability and Awareness Lecture; pre-retirement medicare seminars

Staff Report
York College of Pennsylvania campus in Spring Garden Township, Friday, April 16, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Sustainability and Awareness Lecture at York College of Pennsylvania

York College of Pennsylvania located at 441 Country Club Road in York will be hosting a free sustainability and awareness lecture on Wednesday, April 20 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The presentation will explore the connections between ecological sustainability and the protection of linguistic diversity.

The lecture will be held in-person and virtually on Zoom in Weinstock Lecture Hall at the Willman Business Center.

To sign-up for the Zoom call visit https://ycp.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvfuGqrjkrHde_5iTG1SeMXrvEHzjWxaTz.

Pre-retirement Medicare seminars

The York County Agency on Aging will be holding pre-retirement Medicare seminars beginning on Thursdays via Zoom starting on April 28 through May 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Topics to be covered include:

  • Review of Medicare benefits
  • Original Medicare and advantage plans
  • Prescription drug coverage
  • Medicare savings programs
  • Supplemental insurance

  For more information or to register call (717) 771-9008 or email ﻿aging@yorkcountypa.gov.