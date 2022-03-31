York County happenings: Sustainability and Awareness Lecture; pre-retirement medicare seminars
Sustainability and Awareness Lecture at York College of Pennsylvania
York College of Pennsylvania located at 441 Country Club Road in York will be hosting a free sustainability and awareness lecture on Wednesday, April 20 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The presentation will explore the connections between ecological sustainability and the protection of linguistic diversity.
The lecture will be held in-person and virtually on Zoom in Weinstock Lecture Hall at the Willman Business Center.
To sign-up for the Zoom call visit https://ycp.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvfuGqrjkrHde_5iTG1SeMXrvEHzjWxaTz.
Pre-retirement Medicare seminars
The York County Agency on Aging will be holding pre-retirement Medicare seminars beginning on Thursdays via Zoom starting on April 28 through May 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Topics to be covered include:
- Review of Medicare benefits
- Original Medicare and advantage plans
- Prescription drug coverage
- Medicare savings programs
- Supplemental insurance
For more information or to register call (717) 771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.