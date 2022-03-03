York County happenings: Silent art auction; church news

Staff Report

Creative York

Silent art auction

Creative York, a nonprofit arts center located in downtown York, will be holding a silent auction beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and ending at 9 p.m. Friday, March 25.

The auction will feature over 70 local and national artists and is open to the public for viewing at the Kerlin Gallery, 10 N. Beaver St.

Bidding on the items will only be accepted online.

To view the items or to register to bid, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/pLO/i/.

VisionCorps

Spaghetti dinner to go

VisionCorps, 1380 Spahn Ave, will be holding a catered to-go spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Wednesday.

Spaghetti dinners will be available to purchase for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost of the dinners is $6 for spaghetti and meat sauce, $8 with meatballs, and all dinners include a tossed salad and garlic bread.

Dinners need to pre-ordered.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.EyeDrop2022.org.

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover

Grief Share

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding a grief share class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning next week.

This weekly group will be meet to help individuals dealing with a loss of someone special.

To register or for more information, call 717-632-3954.

New Cumberland Olde Towne Association

Monthly meeting

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 9.

The meeting will be begin at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 143, 214 Market St. in New Cumberland.

Cost is $10 for non-members and $7.50 for members, with lunch included.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or at cvleukus@aol.com.

St. Patrick Church

Free Eucharistic Miracles of the Worlds Exhibition

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., will be showing the Eucharistic Miracles of the Worlds exhibition for free to the general public in Brenner Hall.

The exhibit will be available for viewing on the following days and time:

Friday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.

Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Forty hours of devotion will also take place from Sunday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 15.

For more information, visit https://stpatrickyork.org/.