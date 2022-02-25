York County happenings: Curbside yard waste collection resumes; free Alzheimer's support group

Staff Report

Curbside yard waste collection resumes in York City

The City of York has announced that beginning on Tuesday, curbside yard waste collection will resume on customers normal recycling days.

Yard waste includes:

Branches (bundled less then 4-inches in diameter and weight less then 40 pounds)

Leaves, pruning and garden waste

Grass clippings should be disposed of in regular trash.

When putting out, customers must use biodegrade kraft paper bags or authorized yellow cans.

The City's Yard Waste Facility located at Memorial Park will reopen on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Free Alzheimer's and dementia support group

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill located at 1775 Powder Mill Road will be hosting a free Alzheimer's and dementia support group from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Attendees will learn strategies in dealing with burnout and stress when caring for someone with either of these diseases.

To register call 717-741-0961 by Wednesday, March 16.