York County happenings: 'Stolen Goods' art exhibition
Staff Report
'Stolen Goods' art exhibition
York College's Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. in York, is currently hosting a free exhibit entitled "Stolen Goods" until Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The exhibit explores "the big lie" behind the Stop the Steal movement, looking deeper into questions of who the country belongs to, who gets to protest and what is being stolen.
Hours for the exhibit are:
- Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: Noon until 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.