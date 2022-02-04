York County happenings: 'Stolen Goods' art exhibition

Staff Report
Supporters of then-President Trump swarm the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, at his urging, based on his unfounded claims that the election was stolen. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

'Stolen Goods' art exhibition

York College's Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. in York, is currently hosting a free exhibit entitled "Stolen Goods" until Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The exhibit explores "the big lie" behind the Stop the Steal movement, looking deeper into questions of who the country belongs to, who gets to protest and what is being stolen.

Hours for the exhibit are:

  • Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. 
  • Wednesday: Noon until 7 p.m. 
  • Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.