York County happenings: Rabbit Transit holiday schedule
Staff Report
Holiday Schedule
Rabbit Transit
Rabbit Transit will be making the following changes to the bus and ADA paratransit services for the upcoming holiday week:
- Fixed route service will end at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for Christmas Eve and also on Friday, Dec. 31, for New Years Eve.
- No services will be provided in observance of Christmas Day on Saturday and also on Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.
For more information visit rabbittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.