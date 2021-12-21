York County happenings: Rabbit Transit holiday schedule

Staff Report

Holiday Schedule

Rabbit Transit

Rabbit Transit will be making the following changes to the bus and ADA paratransit services for the upcoming holiday week:

Fixed route service will end at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for Christmas Eve and also on Friday, Dec. 31, for New Years Eve.

No services will be provided in observance of Christmas Day on Saturday and also on Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.

For more information visit rabbittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.