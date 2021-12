Staff Report

Christmas tree collection

Christmas tree collections in York City will begin on Monday, Jan. 3, and continue through Friday, Jan. 14.

Trees must be placed at the regular trash pick up point by 6 a.m. on your collection day.

All ornaments, lights and tree stands are asked to be removed before being discarded.

Residents are also asked not to use tree bags.

Each tree placed after Jan. 14 will count towards one bag of trash.