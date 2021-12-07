York County happenings: Yard waste collections

Staff Report

York City yard waste collections

York City has announced the final curbside yard waste collections for the season will be on Monday in the Monday refuse area and Tuesday in the Tuesday refuse area.

The yard waste drop-off site is now closed for the season.

During the off-season, yard waste is to be prepared and placed as normal trash and will count in the normal can/bag limit.

The curbside program will resume Tuesday, March 1 weather permitting.