York County happenings: An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas performance; Christmas concerts; church news

Staff Report

An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas

The Theater Arts for Everyone will be performing "An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas" play on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 839 W. Market St. in York.

Saturday's performance time will be at 7 p.m., while Sunday's times will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost of tickets is $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

For advanced tickets visit https://tafepa.org/tickets/enchanted-bookshop.

Masks are also required for all in attendance.

Christmas Concerts

York Catholic High School and Middle School located at 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. in York will be holding a high school and a middle school Christmas concerts.

The high school performance will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., and will feature the concert choir, concert band, jazz band and brass choir.

The middle school performance will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., and will feature the chorus and band.

Admission to both concerts is free.

Masks and social will be observed for both concerts.

Divorce Care

The Calvary Bible Church of Hanover located at 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover will be holding a divorce care class starting on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The class will then continue on Tuesday evenings through March.

For more information or to register call (717) 632-3954.