Staff Report

The Midstate Ballet of Greater York Dance will be preforming the Nutcracker Ballet on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Appell Center of the Performing Arts located at 50 N. George St. in York at 2 p.m.

The Nutcracker tells a magical story of a young girl's Christmas Eve in the 1880s during a family holiday party.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.appellcenter.org.