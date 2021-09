Staff Report

Native Plant Sale

York County Department of Parks and Recreation

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at John C. Rudy Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

Individuals will be able to shop from eight different native plant nurseries, explore educational booths and purchase lunch from the Busy Bee food truck.

For more information visit yorkcountyparks.org.