York County happenings: Early American auto show

Staff Report

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville will be hosting an early American auto day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Members of the Susquehanna Valley Region Chapter of the Horseless Carriage Club of America will be displaying their pre-1916 vehicles.

Along with the vehicles on display, the railroad will be offering train rides and its buildings will be open for visitors to tour.

Cost of the train rides is $10 for adults and $7 children.

For more information or to order tickets visit http://www.maandparailroad.com/.