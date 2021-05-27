York County happenings: Rabbit Transit; meeting; charity ride

Staff Report

Memorial Day Holiday

Rabbit Transit

Rabbit Transit has announced they will not operate any paratransit, Rabbit Express or fixed York route services on Monday in observation of the Memorial Day holiday.

All services will resume on Tuesday at there regularly scheduled times.

Meeting

New Freedom Heritage

The New Freedom Heritage's next meeting will take place on Thursday, June 10 at the Freedom Green Community Park in downtown New Freedom at 7 p.m.

Scott and Brad Hittie will speak about the history of their family business at True Value Hardware in New Freedom.

All are welcomed and asked to bring a chair.

Ride for HOPE

Twin Rose Lady Riders

The Twin Rose Lady Riders will be holding Ride for HOPE a charity road run with AMA points on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. till 1:30 p.m., at the York Motorcycle Club located at 2333 Whiteford Road in York next to the York Galleria.

The event will also feature prizes, a silent auction and a food truck.

All proceeds from the event support H.O.P.E.

For more information visit www.twinroseladyriders.com.