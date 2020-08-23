York County happenings: Man stabbed; garages to open; Heart Walk; club luncheon canceled; COVID-19 testing

Staff Report

York City

34-year-old man stabbed to death

A 34-year-old man died after he was stabbed in York City late Saturday night, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Alexander Fuentes Santana, of York City, was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. Sunday after being found by police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Santana was found unresponsive outside his residence in the 900 block of West Locust Street.

York City Police responded to the stabbing at 11:08 p.m. Saturday outside Santana's residence.

About 20 minutes later the coroner was dispatched.

The York City Police Department is investigating this as a homicide.

York City

Parking garages to reopen Monday

York City parking garages are set to reopen Monday, but they will have limited hours of operation and accept only cash.

The garages will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, and hourly parking rates are posted at the garage entrances, according to a news release.

More:Police: York City Hall break-in last of three-location spree

The garages have been closed since a Philadelphia man allegedly broke into York City Hall on Aug. 5 and damaged the IT servers, rending the garages inoperable. Kevin Isaiah Waller, 24, has been charged in the attack, which caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, according to police.

All validation and chaser tickets will continue to be accepted at the garages. Any monthly customer who has an issue with entering or exiting a garage should take a ticket and notify the cashier on duty, the release said.

Heart Association

Heart Walk lasts a month

The American Heart Association has announced this year's Heart Walk, rather than a one-day event will be held over the course of a month, from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

Participants in York County will be able to walk wherever they are and anytime they want over the course of the month.

Here are the steps to join:

Sign up as a walker at www.heart.org/yorkwalk and ask friends and family to join your team and donate.

RSVP to the 2020 York Heart Walk event on Facebook to receive updates and activities.

Share pictures and videos on Facebook for discussion.

Red Lion High School

60-year Club Luncheon canceled

The Red Lion High School 60-year Club Luncheon scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Great American Saloon has been canceled due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

For more information or to join the panning committee for next year, contact Ken Poet at Kepoet@comcast.net.

CATE Mobile Response Unit

Hanover testing canceled

The CATE Mobile Response Unit has canceled its testing date scheduled for Tuesday at the Hanover YMCA, located at 500 George St., in Hanover.