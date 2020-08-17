York County happenings: Man shot; free virtual Medicare seminar; YMCA Camp Palomino

Staff Report

York City

19-year-old shot Monday

A 19-year-old man was found injured as a result of a shooting that took place Monday morning in York City, police said.

York City Police arrived around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning in the 300 block of West North Street and discovered the injured man, according to a news release.

The man was taken to York Hospital and treated for gunshot injuries. He is in stable condition, police said Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident is not related to another shooting that took place three days ago in the 300 block of East College Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Monday's shooting can contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or call the York City Police tip line at ‪717-849-2204.

Agency on Aging

Medicare seminar

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding a free virtual Medicare seminar from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

The topics that will be discussed include: review of benefits provided; 0riginal Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan coverage options; prescription drug coverage and navigation tools for the "Drug Plan Finder" ; savings programs; preventive services; supplemental insurance/Medigap plans; and Mymedicare.gov and other technical tools.

Preregistration and a valid e-mail are required to take part in the Zoom call. To register, call 717-771-9008 or e-mail aging@yorkcountypa.gov.

Bob Hoffman (Dover) YMCA

Camp program extended

The Bob Hoffman (Dover) YMCA is now accepting registrations for the Camp Palomino Program, which has been extended for three additional weeks through Sept. 4.

Camp Palomino is a full-day camp where children interact and learn through water activities, science, nature, cooking, music, sports, team building and arts and crafts.

Camp costs and weekly fees vary from member to nonmember and full-time to part-time, and extended care is also available.

For more information visit yorkcoymca.org.