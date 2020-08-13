York County happenings: Food truck fundraiser; kid's triathlon

Staff Report

Bell Socialization

Food truck fundraiser

The Weis Market located at 1800 Roosevelt Ave., in York will be hosting the Help Us, Help Our Community Food Truck Festival to benefit Bell Socialization Servicesfrom 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Food trucks expected at the event include: Vampire Taco Truck; Big Chippers BBQ; Mr. Bill's Fresh Seafood; Bricker's Famous French Fries; Sarah's Creamery; Shorty's Funnel Cakes; Stacey's Orangeade; and Say Cheese.

YMCA of York and York County

Kid's triathlon

The YMCA of York and York County and the YMCA Swim Team has announced they will be hosting the 12th Annual Kid's Triathlon on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event will feature three stages of competition:

A 25-meter swim at the Graham Aquatic Center, located at 543 N. Newberry St. in York.

A run that will take place at nearby Farquhar Park.

A bike race that will take place at Kiwanis Lake located across the street from the Graham Aquatic Center.

The competition will be broken up into two age divisions: ages 7-10 and ages 11-14

The first 130 entries will accepted, and registration closes on Sept. 16. No race day entries will be accepted. Cost is $30 per child and includes a free T-shirt for all who register by Aug. 31. Teams may also enter with a cost of $15 per team member.

For more information, visit yorkcoymca.org.