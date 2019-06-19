York City

Kiwanis Lake movie series

A lineup of family films is scheduled for the 2019 summer movie series, held Wednesday evenings at Kiwanis Lake, North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard. Movies will start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

This week’s movie, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” was postponed to Thursday because of rain in the forecast.

The lineup for the rest of the summer is: June 26, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; July 3, “Sgt. Stubby”; July 10, “Aquaman”; July 17, “Incredibles 2”; July 24, “Avengers: Infinity War”; July 31, “Dumbo”; Aug. 7, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The summer movie series is free to the public, and the movies that have been selected are appropriate for families to enjoy. This year ES3 has partnered with the city to offer free light refreshments before the movies begin. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and your favorite snacks. Restrooms will be open for public use in Farquhar Park. If there is bad weather, the rain date is Thursday each week.

For more information, call 717-854-1587.

Centre Church

Vacation Bible school

Centre Church, 83 New Park Road, New Park, offers vacation Bible school, 6-8:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, June 28.

The theme is To Mars and Beyond, and classes are available for children in pre-K through eighth grade in the area.

Each day at To Mars and Beyond, kids will participate in science projects, make crafts, sing fun songs, learn Bible stories and experience mission projects. The children will also eat healthy snacks and play challenging games.

Secure seats by contacting Betsy at 717-487-8072 or betz721@gmail.com.

Belmont Theatre

Auditions for Spotlight Singers

The Spotlight Singers from the Belmont Theatre in York will hold open auditions for anyone interested in joining the group from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St.

The group’s normal rehearsals are 7:30-9:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the theatre.

The Spotlight Singers, a mixed chorus, entertain at various functions in the community including dinners, community events, church functions, wineries, etc. Music most requested by these groups ranges from Broadway through music from the ’50s to the ’80s. The singers perform as a group with occasional solos. The money raised by their performances are donated to the theatre.

For more information, contact Dennis Marberger at 717-993-3729 or DPM.consulting@yahoo.com or Bob Piccolo at 717 755-1599 or robertpiccolo97@ yahoo.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/2019/06/19/community/39603353/